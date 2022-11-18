Betika shares thousand reflector jackets to launch it's 2022 Ride Safe Campaign

Some of the motor riders receiving their reflector jackets

Source: Betika

The fastest growing gaming company in Ghana, Betika has launched a Ride Safe Campaign dubbed, ‘‘Speed Thrills But Kills’’.

The campaign aims to improve road safety consciousness among motor riders before, during, and after the festive season.



As part of the campaign, Betika engaged riders in areas such as Adjiringanor, Madina, Circle, and Abbosey Okai to educate them on adhering to road safety measures such as respecting the traffic light and the rights of other road users. Also, they distributed about a thousand reflector jackets to help save lives.

Marketing Coordinator for Betika Ghana, Ernest Ayesu Ghartey used the opportunity to express Betika’s commitment to invest in the youth in all ways possible and also urged riders to always be in their protective gear.



He added, "I hope this campaign will remind riders of the need to ride properly to prevent avoidable accidents and fatalities. Betika is dedicated to helping the government and its agencies reduce traffic accidents through initiatives like this".