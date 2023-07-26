Better roads or no campaigning in 2024 – Awutu Larbie residents

File photo

Residents of Awutu Larbie, a suburb of Awutu Senya West District in the Central Region, have expressed worry over the deplorable nature of their road.

The residents say they are also dissatisfied with the performance of their Member of Parliament.



According to them, the MP had pledged to construct their deplorable road but had not done as she promised.



They also alleged that two people lost their lives while they were being transported to the hospital for medical care due to the poor nature of the road.



The residents also added that access to transportation was a challenge for them since the drivers have refused to come over due to the bad state of the road.



The residents have since given notice that unless the road is repaired, they will boycott the 2024 general elections.

They will also not allow any politician to campaign in the area, according to them.



"Our road is deplorable, and we want the President to know that if it is not repaired, we will boycott the 2024 general elections. We lost two people due to the poor condition of the road, a minor and an adult,” a resident said.



"If the road is not repaired, we will not vote in the 2024 elections. Our lives would be better if the road was in good condition. We have petitioned the authorities to repair the road. They should not come here to campaign if the road is not repaired,” said another dissatisfied resident.



Some students in the area complained that their academic performance was suffering as a result of their inability to get to school on time.



Adawu Larbie, the Ebusuapanyi who spoke on behalf of the people, said that all efforts to fix the dreadful situation had failed.

He stated that since the government declared 2023 to be the Year of Roads, the government should repair the roads for them.



He said the people deserved better and that they were entitled to a fair share of the national cake.



"I’m reminding them that they promised us and have yet to deliver. They should not hold it against us if we block the road to prevent them from campaigning in the area during the 2024 election season. This has been agreed upon by the residents and other opinion leaders.”