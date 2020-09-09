General News

Better to discuss Lionel Messi than waste time on NDC manifesto - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Obiri Boahen has suggested it would be a curse for anyone to vote for former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December polls.

The outspoken deputy scribe of the NPP said Mahama lacks the credibility and qualities to hold office as president.



Lawyer Boahen said he was shocked when the NDC settled on Mr. Mahama because he is not a man who can win them power.



‘The NDC can only come back to power with a different personality and not Mahama, he declared.



The manifesto of the NDC he stated lacks meaningful policies and only meant to deceive Ghanaians to vote for them.

The umbrella family he said was in power for several years but was kicked out by Ghanaian voters due to their incompetence and mismanagement of the economy.



The media he noted mist discuss important issues and not the manifesto of the NDC because it does not contain anything meaningful.



“It would be best for us to discuss Lionel Messi than waste our time on the NDC’s manifesto. NDC was bad in government and so who would bring the NDC back to power.”



He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.