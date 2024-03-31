Beware of fake Facebook accounts in my name; my verified account has no titles – Dr. Apaak cautions

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has cautioned social media users to be aware of fake Facebook accounts in his name.

The lawmaker indicated that there have been several attempts by individuals to either hack his account or create fake ones in his name to deceive people.



In a statement, Dr. Apaak said his account has currently been verified with the blue checkmark, and the name that he uses on Facebook is without titles.



“Besides, the blue checkmark, the name on my profile is Clement Apaak WITHOUT titles [Dr. or Hon.] and my MIDDLE NAME [Abas or Abasinaab],” he said.



He added “Note that I follow only 167 people. These pointers should help you unfriend scammers and fraudsters who have used my name, pictures and credentials to deceive you into befriending them.



"Constituents, followers and the general public are advised to only engage with conversations from my verified accounts to avoid scams or fraud. Your safety is my priority.”



Read the full statement below

Attention: Friends and Followers Be Aware of FAKE Facebook Accounts In My Name



In the wake of recent attempts by fraudsters and scammers to impersonate me on social media, especially Facebook, I’m thrilled to announce that my social media accounts have been officially verified. The blue checkmark verifies that you’re interacting with the real me, Dr. Clement Apaak.



Besides, the blue checkmark, the name on my profile is Clement Apaak WITHOUT titles [Dr. or Hon.] and my MIDDLE NAME [Abas or Abasinaab]. Note that I follow only 167 people. These pointers should help you unfriend scammers and fraudsters who have used my name, pictures and credentials to deceive you into befriending them.



Constituents, followers and the general public are advised to only engage with conversations from my verified accounts to avoid scams or fraud. Your safety is my priority.



Please help circulate the above information. I’m grateful as always.



Signed

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak



MP, Builsa South



Check out his post here



