Beware, this election is between 'Jesus and satan' - Abronye DC to Ghanaians

Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, has urged Ghanaians to decide carefully in the upcoming December 7th general elections by choosing the 'right candidate' who will rule Ghana for the next 4 years.

Speaking at the campaign launch of Micheal Okyere Baafi, the parliamentary candidate for the New Juabeng South constituency in the Eastern Region, Abronye DC asserted 'deeply religious' Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed creditably well in his 4 years as the President of this country, compared to 'irreligious' John Dramani Mahama who has nothing good to offer Ghanaians.



“The election is between Jesus and Satan, Nana Addo is Jesus and Mahama is Satan so Ghanaians should beware. Nana Addo has done a lot for us and we should honour him in the general elections”, he said.



According to him, the NDC flagbearer is not God-fearing and cannot lead this country into success.



Abronye DC also rubbished the former President's claims he will accomplish all uncompleted projects under the NPP government when voted to power.



He said Mr. Mahama left a wholesome GHC33 million debt for his progressively Free SHS initiative which took the intervention of President Akufo-Addo to settle such debt. To him, such a person cannot be entrusted with GHC1 billion to implement free SHS program.



He indicated documents available to him, has scored John Mahama as the president who received the highest salary since 1992, stockpiling about 200,000 dollars.

He said the NPP will soon embark on town hall meeting to reveal what the NDC really did during its term in office under John Mahama.



“This year’s elections are the future for all of us. So I will urge everyone to do what is expected of him so the NPP will maintain the seat. We need to sideline the NDC because he has nothing good to offer us. Even at the opposition, he is been able to buy Range Rover for his 19-year-old ward on his birthday, how come this man can eradicate corruption? He quizzed.



He continued, “We should be vigilant in the upcoming elections. Since 1957, Nana Akufo-Addo is the only president who has gifted Ghanaians a lot of things and no one can cast doubt about that. He is competing with Mahama but if you go into the history books of the country, he is the cruel President among all”.



He, however, asked Ghanaians to “vote for a visionary leader instead of one who will be channelling the country’s capital to sponsor ladies.”



Abronye DC urged all party folks to involve themselves massively in the campaign to help NPP maintain their seat for another four years.