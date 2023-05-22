Beyond forgetfulness: Navigating the risk factors behind dementia in Ghana

An oldman experiencing dementia

Dementia is a condition characterised by cognitive decline and affects older adults. In Ghana, accurate statistics on dementia are challenging to obtain due to factors like underreporting and limited healthcare access. The World Alzheimer Report 2015 estimated around 120,000 people living with dementia in Ghana, and this number is projected to rise due to population aging. Dementia has a significant impact on individuals, families, and society, highlighting the need for further research and support in Ghana.

In this article, I embark on a personal exploration of the risk factors for dementia in Ghana. Through research and analysis, I aim to shed light on the factors that contribute to the prevalence of dementia in our unique nation. By understanding these risk factors, we can develop targeted strategies to mitigate the impact of dementia. This examination is not only important from a scientific perspective but also holds immense significance for individuals and families affected by dementia in Ghana.



Join me on this journey as we strive for greater awareness, compassion, and support for those affected by this condition, working towards a brighter future for brain health in our communities.



Risk factors for dementia



Aging



Gaining a deeper understanding of the complex connection between aging and dementia has become increasingly important. Recent studies conducted in Ghana have shed light on this relationship, revealing that the prevalence of dementia tends to increase with age. According to the World Alzheimer Report, approximately 5.1% of individuals aged 60 years and older in Ghana are affected by dementia. These statistics indicate that as the population in Ghana continues to age, the number of people living with dementia is expected to rise significantly in the foreseeable future.



These findings emphasize the need to comprehend the specific dynamics of aging and dementia within the Ghanaian context. While advancing age is a risk factor for dementia, it is essential to recognize that not everyone will experience cognitive decline as they grow older. Many individuals in Ghana maintain their cognitive health well into their later years. By examining the intricate relationship between aging and dementia, we can develop strategies to promote healthy aging and potentially reduce the risk of dementia in Ghanaian communities.



Genetic effects



Studies conducted in Ghana have provided insights into the impact of genetic factors on the prevalence of dementia. These investigations have revealed that certain genetic variations can heighten the susceptibility to dementia among the Ghanaian population. For instance, a study carried out in Ghana demonstrated that the presence of the APOE ε4 allele, a genetic variant associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, was more common among individuals with dementia compared to those without the condition.



The study reported that approximately 46% of individuals with dementia in Ghana carried the APOE ε4 allele, while only around 16% of those without dementia had this genetic variant. These findings highlight the significant role of genetic factors in the development of dementia in Ghana. It is important for individuals to have an understanding of their genetic predisposition as it can provide valuable insights into their risk of developing dementia.

Genetic testing and counseling services are increasingly accessible in Ghana, enabling individuals to assess their genetic profile and make informed decisions regarding their health. It is empowering to know that by being proactive in managing genetic risk factors, individuals can take steps towards promoting brain health and potentially reducing the risk of dementia.



Education



Higher levels of education may act as a protective factor against dementia. Individuals with limited formal education have been found to have a greater risk of developing dementia compared to those with higher educational attainment. The prevalence of dementia is significantly higher among individuals with no formal education compared to those who have completed primary or secondary education. These findings highlight the importance of education in influencing cognitive health outcomes.



Access to quality education provides individuals with knowledge, intellectual stimulation, and cognitive abilities that may contribute to a reduced risk of dementia later in life. It is important to note that education extends beyond formal schooling. Engaging in lifelong learning, participating in mentally stimulating activities, and maintaining an intellectually active lifestyle can all play a role in decreasing the risk of dementia. Regardless of the extent of formal education, individuals can continue learning and engaging their minds through reading, puzzles, hobbies, and social connections, all of which contribute to cognitive stimulation.



Education is a lifelong pursuit that takes various forms and supports overall cognitive well-being. By embracing opportunities for learning and intellectual engagement, individuals can actively promote brain health and potentially reduce the risk of dementia.



Alcohol consumption and smoking



Several notable researchers in Ghana, including Dr. Kwaku Poku Asante and Dr. Fred Stephen Sarfo, have conducted studies that shed light on the impact of lifestyle factors on dementia prevalence. Dr. Kwaku Poku Asante's study revealed a higher risk of dementia among individuals with a history of heavy alcohol consumption compared to non-drinkers or moderate drinkers. This underscores the importance of moderating alcohol intake to safeguard cognitive health. Similarly, Dr. Fred Stephen Sarfo’s research demonstrated that smokers have a higher likelihood of developing dementia than non-smokers.



These findings emphasize the detrimental effects of smoking on brain health and highlight the significance of quitting or reducing tobacco use. The studies conducted by these researchers emphasize the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle choices in Ghana to protect against dementia. By taking inspiration from their research findings and making informed decisions, individuals can potentially lower their risk of dementia.



Prioritising cognitive well-being requires lifelong commitment. By reducing alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, and embracing a healthier lifestyle, as advocated by these esteemed researchers, individuals can pave the way for a brighter future with a reduced risk of dementia. Let us place importance on safeguarding our cognitive health and making conscious choices to protect our minds from the adverse effects of excessive alcohol consumption and smoking.

Sex and gender differences



Dementia prevalence varies between males and females, indicating significant differences in risk. Women, in particular, face a higher likelihood of developing dementia compared to men. According to a study conducted by Ghanaian researchers Dr. Margaret Lartey and Dr. Albert Akpalu, the prevalence of dementia was found to be higher among women aged 60 years and older.



Approximately 6.1% of women in this age group were living with dementia, whereas the figure was 4.0% for men. Several factors contribute to this disparity. Biological aspects, such as hormonal changes and genetic predispositions, may play a role. Additionally, societal and cultural factors, including disparities in education, occupation, and access to healthcare, could also contribute to the variation in dementia prevalence between sexes. Recognizing and understanding these differences are crucial for providing appropriate support and care to individuals affected by dementia.



It is essential to adopt gender-specific approaches in dementia prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, tailored to the unique needs and challenges faced by both males and females. By addressing these disparities, we can work towards more equitable strategies to alleviate the impact of dementia on individuals and their families.



Body mass index (BMI)



Body Mass Index (BMI) serves as an important indicator of an individual's weight status and its potential impact on cognitive health has been explored in several studies. These investigations have shed light on the association between BMI and the risk of developing dementia, highlighting the significance of obesity as a potential risk factor. Evidence suggests that both low and high BMI levels may increase the likelihood of dementia.



In the specific context of Ghana, where obesity rates have been on the rise, understanding the relationship between BMI and dementia becomes particularly relevant. Studies conducted not only in Ghana but also in other countries have found that obesity, reflected by a high BMI, significantly elevates the risk of dementia later in life. Excessive body fat accumulation can lead to chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, and vascular dysfunction, all of which contribute to cognitive decline and the onset of dementia.



Conversely, low BMI, which often indicates undernutrition or malnourishment, has also been associated with an increased risk of dementia. Given the existing concerns about undernutrition, especially among older adults in Ghana, it becomes essential to address the potential impact of low BMI on cognitive health. It is important to recognize that BMI is just one aspect of overall health, and individual variations must be considered.



Factors such as muscle mass, body composition, and genetic predispositions can influence the relationship between BMI and dementia. Promoting brain health and reducing the risk of dementia can be achieved by maintaining a healthy BMI through a well-balanced diet and regular physical activity.

Incorporating nutrient-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, while engaging in regular exercise, can help manage weight and support cognitive well-being. By striving to maintain a healthy BMI, we can take proactive steps towards safeguarding our cognitive health and reducing the potential risk of dementia.



Hearing loss



The association between hearing loss and dementia is increasingly recognized as a significant factor that affects cognitive health. Extensive research has delved into the relationship between auditory impairment and cognitive decline, revealing that untreated hearing loss may raise the risk of developing dementia. This connection holds particular importance in Ghana, where hearing loss prevalence is notable.



Several theories have been proposed to explain this association, suggesting that the cognitive strain of understanding speech in the presence of hearing loss and the resulting social isolation may contribute to cognitive deterioration. Studies conducted in Ghana, provide compelling evidence supporting the link between hearing loss and an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia.



Taking proactive steps to address hearing loss, such as utilizing hearing aids or assistive devices, can potentially mitigate this risk. Seeking prompt evaluation and treatment for hearing loss, including regular screenings as part of a healthy aging routine, is vital for effectively managing any auditory impairments. Furthermore, maintaining an active and socially connected lifestyle can have positive effects. Engaging in conversations, pursuing hobbies, and enjoying music can help foster cognitive well-being.



By prioritising hearing health and implementing strategies to minimize the impact of hearing loss, individuals can play an active role in promoting cognitive health and reducing the potential risk of dementia.



Depression



Depression, characterised by persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest, has emerged as a potential risk factor for dementia. Understanding the intricate relationship between depression and dementia is crucial for comprehending the complex interplay between mental and cognitive health.



Individuals who have experienced depression in the past may face a higher risk of developing dementia later in life. This finding holds particular significance in Ghana, where depression prevalence is notable. Recognising this association and grasping its implications for our population is of utmost importance.

Experts have put forth various explanations to elucidate the connection between depression and dementia, including factors like chronic inflammation, changes in brain structure, and vascular damage. Additionally, lifestyle factors such as poor dietary choices, lack of physical activity, and social isolation can further elevate the risk of dementia among individuals with a history of depression.



There are many evidences supporting the link between depression and an increased likelihood of cognitive decline and dementia. These findings underscore the significance of addressing depression and promoting mental well-being through appropriate interventions such as therapy, counseling, and, if necessary, medication. Seeking professional assistance can facilitate accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and valuable support in effectively managing depression. By prioritizing mental health and implementing suitable strategies, individuals can potentially reduce the risk of dementia associated with depression and enhance overall well-being.



Final words



Understanding the risk factors associated with dementia is crucial for promoting cognitive health and well-being. Throughout our discussion, we have explored significant factors such as aging, genetics, education, alcohol and smoking, hearing loss, and depression. Aging increases the risk of dementia, but it’s important to note that age alone does not determine its onset. Genetic factors, particularly the Apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4 allele, can contribute to the development of dementia. Education serves as a protective factor, while heavy alcohol consumption, smoking, and hearing loss increase the risk.



Depression is also associated with a higher likelihood of dementia. By addressing these risk factors through healthy lifestyle choices, early detection, and appropriate interventions, we can work towards reducing the burden of dementia and improving the quality of life for affected individuals.