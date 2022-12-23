2
Beyond the return: Ghana approves visa-on-arrival from 22 Dec to 15 Jan

Ghana Airport With Expatriates Some foreign travelers at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The government of Ghana has waived the requirement for a visa before entering the country and approved for passengers travelling into the country this festive season to opt for visa-on-arrival as part of the Beyond-the-return project.

Beyond the return is a 10-year project on the theme: “A decade of African Renaissance (2020-2030). It is a follow-up to the successful 2019 Year of Return, Ghana which sought to connect Africans in the diaspora with their roots.

The visa-on-arrival arrangement takes effective from 22 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.

