Beyond the return: Ghana approves visa-on-arrival from 22 Dec to 15 Jan

Some foreign travelers at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra

The government of Ghana has waived the requirement for a visa before entering the country and approved for passengers travelling into the country this festive season to opt for visa-on-arrival as part of the Beyond-the-return project.

Beyond the return is a 10-year project on the theme: “A decade of African Renaissance (2020-2030). It is a follow-up to the successful 2019 Year of Return, Ghana which sought to connect Africans in the diaspora with their roots.



The visa-on-arrival arrangement takes effective from 22 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.