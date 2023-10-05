Bia East EC registers over 2,000 people in limited registration

File photo

Source: GNA

A total of 2,919 people comprised of 1,518 males and 1,401 females were registered at the Bia East District Office of the Electoral Commission at the end of the limited registration exercise.

Madam Margaret Asiedu, Bia East District Electoral officer, told the Ghana News Agency that 747 persons used the Ghana card to register and 2,166 used the guarantor’s system with six persons using passport to register.



She expressed satisfaction in the process and thanked all stakeholders within the district for a smooth exercise.

Mr Musili Siaka, National Democratic Congress Constituency Chair and Mr Assafuah Woode, New Patriotic Party Constituency Research Officer, both expressed satisfaction in the process.



They were hopeful that the voter transfer and voter ID card replacement exercise would also be successful in producing a credible register for the 2024 general elections.