Bibaini-Anhwiaso–Bekwai to witness massive development in 2021 - MCE

Alfred Amoah, Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai

Mr. Alfred Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai of the Western North Region had assured residents of massive development in all sectors of the economy in the Municipality next year 2021.

He said since his assumption of office in 2017, the Municipality had chalked tremendous success in the execution of its projects which have been the philosophy of the President Akufo- Addo led government.



Mr Amoah who said this in an interview with the GNA indicated that in his four years as MCE he has managed to integrate all the relevant stakeholders in areas such as civil society group, trade associations, religious bodies, traditional leaders, media, among others in the development and implementation of the various projects in the Municipality.

The MCE added that this year with the emergence of COVID-19 had brought a lot of disruptions in the economy which affected the Assembly in terms of revenue mobilization especially the Internally Generated Fund (IGF), but that the Assembly was able to embark on many projects.



He, therefore, called for more collaborative efforts of all stakeholders next year and to collectively promote peace and harmony in the various communities especially during the Christmas festivities.