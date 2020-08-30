Regional News

Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly supports PWDs

67 Persons with disabilities benefited from the support.

The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly in the Western North Region has presented items worth GHC97,000 to persons with disabilities to improve their living conditions.

Sixty-seven (67) Persons with disabilities including the visually and hearing impaired, mentality deranged and the physically challenged, benefited from the support.



The beneficiaries received items including Deep Freezers, corn mills, vulcanizer machines, metal containers, fufu pounding machines, wheel chairs, bags of rice, shoe grinder, among others.



Other support include payment of medical bills, school fees, financial support for start-up businesses and petty trading.



Presenting the items, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly, Mr Alfred Amoah said the disbursement of the funds was in line with the constitutional requirement of ensuring the creation of equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

He said the government would through prudent policies and initiatives continue to assist the vulnerable to help lessen the economic burden of the PWD’S and to improve livelihoods.



He advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the support and cautioned them against the practice of reselling such livelihood support items.



The chairman of the Federation of the disabled, Mr Isaac Kyree, on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the NPP government for the increase in the disabilities share of the District Assembly’s common fund from 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent.

