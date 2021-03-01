Bibiani MCE distributes PPEs to traders

Mr Alfred Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE) for Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai has distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to traders at Sefwi-Bekwai in the Western North Region to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items included 4,000 pieces of nose Masks and 3,000 alcohol-based hand sanitisers.



The MCE lauded the government and the Local Government Ministry for the support to the various Assemblies since the outbreak of the virus in the country.



Mr Amoah advised the traders to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to help stop the spread of the virus.

"We should all stick to the safety protocols by wearing of nose masks, cleaning of hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers, washing of hands with soap under running water and avoid public gathering.



Mrs Martha Enelka Apkara, the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), thanked the Assembly for supporting the traders and advised them to adhere to the protocols to avoid being arrested by security officials.



Some of the beneficiary traders thanked the government and the Municipal Assembly for the support and promised to adhere to the safety protocols.