Regional News

Bibiani Municipal Education director retires after four decades in service

The outgoing Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Director of Education, Madam Mercy Emefa Boateng

The outgoing Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Director of Education, Madam Mercy Emefa Boateng, has attributed her success to the diligence and commitment of her teaching and non-teaching staff.

She also acknowledged the immense contributions and support from other stakeholders in sectors like the Municipal Assembly, traditional authorities, parents and guardians, individuals, financial, mining, and other corporate bodies in and outside the Municipal area.



Madam Emefa who retires next month from the service was presenting an overview of her performance and achievements during her four-year tenure of office, at a special send-off ceremony organized by the directorate in her honour, for almost four decades of service to the nation through Ghana Education, drawing the curtains down at the Municipal Education Directorate.



She indicated that through effective teamwork and collaboration, the directorate made great strides in both academic and extra-curricular activities.



The Directorate among other numerous laurels won the annual Presidential Award for Best Performing Students on four consecutive occasions – 2016 to 2019, and also saw significant improvements in the BECE results – rising from 85% pass rates in 2015 to 99.6% in 2019, to move up from the 26th to the 11th position at the national level.



Madam Emefa disclosed that the Directorate introduced tree planting exercise in various schools in the area, and under her watch, five more schools –Nsuontem M/A Primary, Adenkye K.G, Mpiesiem M/A JHS, Asawinso Methodist “B” JHS, and Chirano Community Day SHS were established in the municipality to make education easily accessible to all children in the area.

The astute educationist thank all and sundry for making her stay in the municipality very fruitful, enjoyable and hugely successful.



In a brief remark, the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Alfred Amoah, said Madam Emefa had set a very high standard in the education sector of the local economy, and her successor should be someone with the same leadership qualities, to maintain or improve upon her achievements.



There were similar good-will messages from various stakeholders including the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS), Conference of Directors of Education (CODE), Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS), GNAT, NAGRAT, Traditional authorities and a host of others.



Mr. Peter Obeng Nyamekye, Head of Supervision at the directorate, later presented a Citation on behalf of his colleagues to the retiring Director, part of which read “…Your commitment to promoting quality education in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality without financial or material gains are highly appreciated, and this is a token of our appreciation in honor of your good works…”



The colorful ceremony was chaired by the Reverend. Dr. Michael Adjei Newman, Bibiani Area Head of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI).

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.