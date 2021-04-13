‘Big men’ interfering with our duties – Ashanti MTTD Boss cries over meddling

Supt Emmanuel Aduboahen stated that some 'big men' abuse road traffic regulations

The Ashanti Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Emmanuel Aduboahen has said: “big men” in Kumasi abuse road traffic regulations with impunity in view of the positions they hold in society.

Though he failed to name specific individuals who are guilty of violating the road traffic act, he indicated they are always quick to send emissaries who persons of good standing in society to beg on their behalf.



“In most cases, when you arrest people, they abuse the law with the position they hold in the society”, Superintendent Emmanuel Aduboahen said in an interview with Kumasi based Silver FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Superintendent Emmanuel Aduboahen said this while commenting Police Report on the death toll recorded within the months of January to March in the year 2021 on road accident with the Ashanti Region recording the highest figure.



The report says 777 people died as a result of road accident nationwide.

However, speaking in his interview, Superintendent Emmanuel Aduboahen revealed that, the region is leading the death toll of road accident because “people in Kumasi do not go by the traffics laws”.



“They do not regard any traffic regulations. They do it as if the traffic laws are not necessary; so in Kumasi, we don’t arrest people. This is because nobody wants to be arrested. And in case you (an officer) manage to make one arrested, the person will also resist from appearing before the court, and when you do that, they tag you as a bad person”. He lamented



He revealed that, when a policeman boldly arrests one of these persons, (big men) you the officer may end up putting yourself in trouble.