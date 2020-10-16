Big potholes, dusty, rugged surface - Nature of Nanakrom roads under spotlight

Business operators, commuters and residents at Nanakrom, a suburb in the Adenta constituency in Accra have lamented the deplorable nature of their roads, barely two months to election 2020.

According to residents, the road which links them to areas like East Legon Hills, Ajiringanor and other parts of Accra has been left to deteriorate over the past years.



They indicated that the recent rains which wreaked havoc in many parts of the city further deepened their woes.



In an interaction with GhanaWeb some residents who have businesses along the stretch blamed the widening potholes and rugged surface of the road on some dams and a poorly constructed bridge in the area.



Explaining their distress, a business operator said; “It's almost as if this side to Santor are not part of Ghana. We're begging authorities to come to our aid.



Another added; “I'd be lying if I tell you we don't have any issue with the road. The entire road can flood heavily when it rains because there's no gutter here. Most of the politicians use this road but they've decided to ignore us. The road is destroying our cars and we don't even know what they're doing about it.”



“They know we're in the election season so if they don't fix the road for us, they know what will happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, work has already begun on some portions of the road in question. The construction supervisor who refused to give his details to the news team indicated that the project to dualize the Nanakrom road began only last week.



He said it is a continuation of the school junction road and will take about 24 weeks to conclude.



Adding that it forms part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Year of Roads initiative.



But some residents claim the attempt to reconstruct the road few weeks to the general elections is only a political gimmick to canvass votes and deceive them.



