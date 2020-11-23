Biggest challenge in Ghana is joblessness - Sports Obama fires politicians

Saddick Adams (Sports Obama)

Award-winning sports journalist, Saddick Adams has lashed out at leaders and politicians over what he sees to be their failure in effectively managing the high level of unemployment in Ghana.

His outburst comes after his colleague journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah shared a video of herself having a conversation with a university graduate who sells toilet rolls in traffic around Achimota.



According to Adjei Desmond, he had to sell toilet rolls to see himself through the University of Education where he read BSC Management in Education.



Having completed school in 2019 and having finished his one-year mandatory National Service, Desmond told Nana Aba that he had to return to the streets again selling toilet rolls due to unemployment.



Sharing the video of Desmond and Nana Aba’s conversation on his Facebook page, Saddick Adams pointed out that the story of the unemployed graduate hawking toilet rolls is no different from over six-million active youth in the country who are similarly unemployed.



According to him, Ghana’s biggest challenge as it stands is the issue of unemployment which the leaders being aware have decided to only exploit for their political benefit instead of finding a better solution.



“God bless Nana Aba Anamoah but see, this guy here is one of the over six million active Ghanaian Youth without jobs. Over 65% percent of our population, representing 19.5 million people are below the age of 40 years. If as a country, we will continue to drive past our most active labour force selling dog chains, Chinese made chewing gum and Italian painting on the streets, we are completely lost as people. The biggest challenge we face now is JOBLESSNESS. Our leaders know and are aware. That is why they are able to bus over 1,000 people on a working day just to campaign and attend rallies. No youth, gainfully employed will leave their job for three days attending rallies,” he stated.

In the view of Sports Obama, as he is popularly referred to, added the evidence of the unemployment situation in the country is clear despite the usual rhetoric used to address it.



“We continue to produce graduates who sit at home for many years without jobs. Some have taken undeserving jobs just to escape the embarrassment of sitting at home. The god of every nation, is JOBS. Putting your people and land to full use and that will lead to the transformation of this country. We can continue with the rhetorics but the evidence is clear. How many of your University and Polytechnic mates are still at home? How many of them have resorted to being Entrepreneurs without capital?” he quizzed.



Lashing out at the nation’s leadership, Obama tasked them to look into ways that will create employment opportunities for the youth instead of “crisscrossing the country on poor dusty roads telling lies to hopeless people impoverished by your lack of will to provide them with better employment opportunities.”



