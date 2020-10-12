Biggest peace walk to hit Accra on November 21

Afra Media has assured strict adherence of coronavirus protocols during the walk

Source: Patrick Oppong-Sekyere, contributor

Come November 21, 2020, thousands of Ghanaians will throng some streets in the capital to march for peace ahead of the 2020 elections.

Celebrities, politicians, chiefs and, religious leaders and Ghanaians from all walks of life are expected to show their commitment to peace by taking part in the peace march dubbed ‘Next Level Statesman Peace Walk’.



At an event to launch it on October 8, the Chief Executive Officer of Afra Media, organizers of the walk said that Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to in the course of the walk.



He noted it is imperative that peace prevails in the country before and after the elections.



Harrison Ofosu said the walk is aimed at raising awareness about peace and the need for Ghanaians to resist violence overtures from some politicians.



“We all know what is going in the world and also our country. The Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating so we don’t have to worsen it with violence. As citizens, we can’t fight during the elections and that it why we are organizing this walk to create awareness about it”.

“There is a need for peace as we approach the elections and Statesman Peace Walk initiative has been accepted by all the presidential candidates to help sell the message of peace”.



The CEO of Adonko Next Level Energy Drink who are sponsors of the walk said, companies need peace for their businesses to thrive hence the reason for their sponsorship of the walk.



Samuel Kwaku Acheampong said “the messaged of peace can’t be overemphasized. We need peace and tranquility to survive in this country and I find this initiative very laudable”.



The walk which is themed “Walking For Peace: Before, during and after the elections” will start from the Accra Sports Stadium and at the Independence walk.



It is expected that some of the presidential and parliamentary candidates will address the gathering with messages of peace after the walk.

