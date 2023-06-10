Billboard installer electrocuted to death at Sunyani

File photo

A 30-year-old billboard installer whose identity is unknown was electrocuted on a billboard pole at S-Poly Roundabout in Sunyani of Bono region.

He wore blue shorts with no hand gloves and lay on the ground for an hour with a few of his tools beneath the pole.



Onlookers, mostly from the Sunyani Technical University Campus, where the deceased worked, sobbed uncontrollably as they waited for the police.

His body was later brought down by the shock and landed on a large stone at the scene.



His body was later transported to the Sunyani Regional Hospital, where he was already pronounced dead.