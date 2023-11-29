Billboard of ‘savage’ old tweets of Bawumia, Akufo-Addo pulled down

The photos of the billboard before and after

After about some 48 hours after GhanaWeb highlighted the work of a man who refers to himself as Receipts Guy, and how he had started a savage campaign of printing old tweets of some leading members of the ruling government, including the president and his vice, one of his billboards has been taken down.

Providing the update with pictures and a video to show that the billboard he had mounted of an old tweet of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had been taken down, the X user questioned if Ghana is indeed running a democracy.



On that particular billboard, Receipts Guy had printed out the following:



“The Vice President cannot respond to the 170 claims because the economy is in a total decline and the statistics don’t lie,” which is a tweet posted by Bawumia at 9:06 PM on December 5, 2016.



But in his update, the billboard was no longer there, with before and now photos as proof of what he was sharing.



“Is this democracy?” the caption with the two photos said, with the one that went with another tweet with a video, saying, “As expected, THE BILLBOARD HAS BEEN TAKEN DOWN!!!” followed with three laughing emojis.



Earlier, GhanaWeb’s report said that an X user believed to be pro-NDC, and who goes by the name Receipts Guy, had gone on a rampage, literally, deciding to do what some may call a savage thing.

Pulling back old tweets of the Vice President of Ghana and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the party, and other leading and outspoken personalities in the ruling party, the X user had started printing these messages on huge billboards.



While majority of these old tweets are from leading members of the NPP, a few are also from some opinion leaders in the country, as well as from some journalists.



In a tweet, he said that this had come about from popular request.



"By popular request, we have receipts on billboards now. As you can see, there is a QR code on it. That takes you to more receipts. You'll find videos and a gallery tab that leads you to many more related content. Visit Receipts Guy!" he wrote.



The tweets go as far as 2012, with most of them published on receiptsguy.com.



See the updated tweets below:

As expected



THE BILLBOARD HAS BEEN TAKEN DOWN!!! ????????????????



Visit https://t.co/Vbn6V7zqHm for more! pic.twitter.com/a5sAhpb8RG — Receipts Guy (@receiptsguy) November 28, 2023





















