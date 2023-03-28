Binduri Community SHS female students sexually harassed due to lack of boarding facilities

Emblem of the Binduri Community Day Senior High School

The Headmaster of the Binduri Community Day Senior High School (SHS) in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region, Nabrose Emmanuel, has appealed to stakeholders in the educational sector to come to the aid of the school.

The headmaster wants a dormitory facility put up for the school to curb the incidents of sexual harassment of female students as this has led to high dropout rates in the school.



Speaking in an interview with Class 91.3 FM’s Upper East regional correspondent, Moses Appiah, the headmaster revealed that the female students of the school were being harassed by some miscreants in the community as they lived in rented apartments, or hostels to access the school easily.



“The students are living in the community, which means that they are on their own in terms of security, and with that, fears are high in the sense that they can easily be attacked.



“Last week or so, I learned that some rascal youth went and attacked some of our students at a compound house and the female students are the most vulnerable in this case because they usually get harassed sexually by the area boys in their process of going to study at night on campus,” he explained.

He bemoaned the impact of some male behaviours in the community on the female students of the school.



“The situation is affecting us seriously and even if we can get a compound house to house the female students while waiting for a dormitory that will be fine for us,” the headmaster revealed.



The school is one of the E-Block initiatives constructed in 2016 and currently, it has a student population of over 800.