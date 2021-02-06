Binduri MP prioritizes development needs of the constituency

Mr. Abdulai Abanga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Binduri constituency in the Upper East Region has established that his main aim is to develop his constituency.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, the Binduri lawmaker noted that the last time NPP won the seat was in 2008 adding that the electorate gave him the opportunity with the belief that he will bring development to their doorsteps.



He said: “Binduri for some time now as Governor by the NDC and the last time NPP won a seat was in 2008, it means a lot to me and believe my people have in me, so I owe them a lot.”



“I was elected to represent the people of Binduri, help to represent them well, lobby to bring development to their doorsteps," he added.

Mr. Abanga also commended District Chief Executive (DCE) Mr. Ayinga Yakubu Abagre for his support throughout till now saying: “ Yakubu is a friend, a brother we work together and I can confirm that I have a fantastic working relationship with him and the whole party in the constituency, the constituency chairman, and all the executives I can say about 98 percent we all work together as a family and that was the reason why we won the election.”



It is always NDC that so for us to be able to win the seat we needed to be able to put in extra effort, we needed to work so hard, we needed to work as a team and that is exactly what we did and by doing that God blessed us to the victory.” He added