Binduri SHS reopens after Binduri MP intervenes

Binduri Community Day Senior High School (SHS)

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the Binduri District Director John Soka Jaggery had to order the temporary closure of the school after his personal intervention to calm the rampaging students failed.

Now though the school has been reopened after the caterer of the school, Mary Nyaaba, resumed cooking and serving lunch to students. She confirmed that all her debts owed her by the school have been settled.



“I am happy to announce that the Honorable Member of Parliament of Binduri Abdulai Abanga has donated 25 bags of rice to the school,” John Soka Jaggery, Binduri District Director of Education announced Friday, July 14, 2023.

Final-year students of the school who enjoyed their meals yesterday were overjoyed. They expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament (MP), the school and other stakeholders for intervening swiftly to resolve the matter.