Biography of late Gonja King presented to his family by author

The author of 'JA Braimah: Biography of a Trailblazer' presenting copies to the family

At the Durbar to mark the end of the 45th Annual Congress of the Gonjaland Youth Association held at Bole on Saturday, 3rd April, 2021, the author of the now most sort after book, titled, JA Braimah: Biography of a Trailblazer” presented copies to the family of JA Braimah (late King of Gonja), through the head of the family, Bimbaliwura Hamid Baba Braimah and the Gonja Traditional Council, through the Paramount Chief of the Kpembe Traditional area

Kpembewura Banbanga Ndefuso (IV) and the Vice President of the Gonja Traditional Council, Buipewura Abdullai Jinapor (II).



In an interview with Bole based Nkilgi FM after the book presentation, the author, Mr Alhassan Ahmed explained the rational behind his action.



He said; “Yagbonwura Timu I (JA Braimah) was a revered Paramount Chief of Kpembe and later Yagbonwura (King of the Gonja Kingdom), he is not just any ordinary person…therefore, it is out of respect to the family and the community that made JA Braimah, that before the book gets to the market, his family and the Gonja Traditional Council receive copies.”



He added that; “this programme is not a book launch per se but a book presentation. The main book launch will come off in Accra on a date that is yet to be decided.”



The head of the Yagbonwura Timu family was joined by the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Ing Dr Clifford Abdullah Braimah who happened to be a brother to JA Braimah to receive the book.

Mr Alhassan Ahmed seized the opportunity to thank the Executives of the Gonjaland Youth Association, especially, the President, Lawyer Alhaji Mohammed Amin and the PRO Mufti Borejinkpar for the wonderful opportunity.



The Durbar was attended by His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Six Divisional Paramount Chiefs of Gonja, Ministers of State, Savannah Region Caucus in Parliament, Savannah Region Member of the Council of State, Kpongriwura Adam Zakaria and several other dignitaries.



“J.A. Braimah: Biography of a Trailblazer” captures JA Braimah’s bumpy journey through the chieftaincy line of succession, as well as very fascinating Gonja history, with a focus on the Kpembe Traditional Area.



The author of the book Mr Alhassan Ahmed hails from Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



He is a passionate student of history and research and currently works at the Education Management Information Systems (EMIS) Department of the Ghana Education Service in the Kwahu West Municipality as ICT Coordinator, and Monitoring and Data Quality Officer.