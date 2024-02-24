Biography of the late Apostle Dr. Ntumy

The late Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy

Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, the late former chairman of the Church of Pentecost, was born on September 22, 1958, in Osramane-Dadease. From humble beginnings, he grew to become a man of profound faith and impact.

Throughout his remarkable life, Apostle Ntumy dedicated himself to education, ministry, and service, leaving an enduring legacy that touched the lives of many.



As many gather on February 24, 2024, to honor his memory at a funeral taking place at the Forecourt of the State House, many are reflecting on the extraordinary journey of a man who lived as an epitome of faith, resilience, and generosity.



He was reported dead on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, after a prolonged illness. He was 65.



Below is his biography as provided in the funeral brochure:



The late Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy was born at Osramane-Dadease on September 22, 1958, to Opanin Kwaku Kumah and Obaapanin Adwoa Tiwaah from Osramane-Dadease, near Kete-Krachi. Both of his parents have gone to be with the Lord.



He was the fifth of the ten children of his parents. His father, who was affectionately called Agya Aku, officially named him after his elder brother, Kwabena Ntumy.



His Education



In 1964, at the age of six, Ntumy began his education at the Osramane Local Authority Primary “B” School. When he was in class one, he transferred to Primary “A” School where he joined his colleagues in class three instead of class two on the advice of his friend, Joseph Ntumy. In 1973, he completed the Middle School Leaving Certificate examination with distinction. Kwabena, as he was affectionately called within family circles, became the school prefect in his final year.

Although he passed the entrance examinations for both secondary school and Teachers’ Training College, our brother preferred the latter. He, therefore, enrolled at Atebubu Teachers’ Training College in 1973 at the age of 15 and passed out on July 7, 1977, with a Teachers’ Certificate “A” at the age of 19. He was among the seventh batch of students who graduated from the College that year.



On the higher level of the academic ladder, Michael Kwabena Ntumy won a scholarship in 1992, which allowed him to attend a month-long intensive Advanced Christian Leadership Seminar in Singapore. He also studied at the Regents Theological College in Nantwich (affiliated with the University of Manchester, UK), and obtained a Master of Theology degree in 2000. His pursuit of knowledge motivated him to study for a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Theology and Organizational Governance from an affiliated college of the Southern Christian University in Florida, USA, where he graduated in 2008.



His Conversion to Christianity



In 1979, whilst working at Yendi, the news of his sick mother and the inability of his “spiritually powerful” father to save her, moved Michael Kwabena Ntumy to seek a divine solution. This landed him at the “Saturday Bush Prayer Meeting” of The Church of Pentecost on January 27, 1979, on the invitation of Mrs Christiana Apea, a member of the church. At the end of the service, Kwabena Ntumy accepted Christ as his Lord and personal Saviour and was baptised by Pastor Isaac Narkujah on February 4, 1979. Michael was a man of great faith in the Lord, and he never gave up on the Lord.



His Marriage and Family Life



It was at Yendi that Michael Kwabena Ntumy met his beloved wife, Mrs Martha Adwoa Diako Ntumy, the only woman he ever knew, and got married to her on August 8, 1982, at the age of 24. The union was blessed with five sons and one daughter who are well positioned in society of influence. Apostle Michael Ntumy loved his wife to the core and was always there to support her with everything within his power. Mrs Martha Ntumy was his closest friend, advisor, nurse, and pastor. They moved and worked together in all facets of their lives, went through challenges, faced life’s battles, and conquered together. Indeed, Apostle Dr. Ntumy and his wife were the epitome of a good Christian marriage.



Michael took the education of his children seriously. As a man who valued education, he challenged the children and the countless number of other people’s children he enrolled in school to pass his level of education. He dared the children to strive for nothing but excellence. As a result, many have become doctors, aeronautic engineers, software engineers, businessmen and women, chartered accountants, teachers, economists, pastors, pastors’ wives, among others.



His Work Experience

On September 15, 1977, Michael left home for his first job as a professional teacher with the Ministry of Education in the Yendi District. He taught at the Zohe Experimental Primary, one of the leading schools in the Yendi District charged with the responsibility of preparing students for the Common Entrance Examination.



In 1984, at the age of 26, he was called into the full-time ministry of The Church of Pentecost. After ministerial training at the Pentecost Bible Training Centre at Madina, Accra, he was stationed at Tamale until 1985 when he was transferred to Krachi Nkwanta. In 1988, he was posted to Liberia as a missionary and was stationed in Buchanan City. During the Liberian civil war when Charles Taylor’s National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) rebels captured some of the resident citizens of the five West African nations, including Ghana, that supplied troops for the operations of ECOMOG, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, his wife, their four children and a niece were taken hostage and transported to a rebel camp known as Flamingo Camp, nicknamed “The Camp of No Return” where they spent 185 days.



Even though many of the hostages lost their lives, the Lord miraculously saved the lives of Apostle Ntumy and his household. They returned to Ghana in 1991. In that same year, he was called into the office of apostle and was posted to La Cὃte d’Ivoire as National Head. Whilst on a ministerial trek in La Cὃte d’Ivoire in July 1992, he and his wife were involved in a terrible motor accident. Little did we know it was going to lead to a paralysis in future.



In 1996, he was transferred from La Cὃte d’Ivoire to France as the church’s first Resident Missionary and National Head.



In 1998, at the age of 40, he was elected Chairman of The Church of Pentecost. After completing a 10-year tenure as Chairman, Apostle Dr. Ntumy was posted to Germany as National Head. However, after a surgical operation on his cervical spine in France, he became paralysed in the lower parts of his body. Being a man of faith who was highly optimistic, he did not let his disability incapacitate him. From 2013, he served as the church’s Director of Literary Works until September 24, 2023, when he retired in Hamburg, Germany.



His Generosity



As a family, we can testify that Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy related well with his siblings, nephews, nieces, in-laws, and all the extended family members, including outsiders. He treated everyone equally and fairly. He gave equal opportunities to all the people he encountered based on their strength. He was simply a good man.



Apostle Ntumy’s generosity was unparalleled. Although he had six biological children, he catered for 35 adopted children who all equally enjoyed his benevolence and fatherly care. As emphatically quoted in His retirement brochure, “The Ntumy family goes beyond his six (6) biological children.”

He paid house rents, financed the education of countless people as well as the weddings of many couples, and paid the medical bills of people without expecting anything in return. Without his benevolence, the future of the children he raised would have been jeopardised. Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy was one of the finest and most generous men who ever lived. He considered every need as an opportunity to invest in somebody’s life. He will be sorely missed.



The people of Dadease, his native community in Osramane, have been impacted by his evangelistic zeal as most of them have been converted to Christ through The Church of Pentecost. He also supports them in diverse ways. The entire Osramane community cannot forget his support for the school named after him: Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy Junior High School. Another landmark achievement that the local populace of Krachi cannot forget is the well-stocked and state-of-the-art public library he built at Osramane to enhance the knowledge base of people in the community and beyond.



Apostle Dr. Ntumy’s unflinching love and passion for the development of his community was unparalleled. Before his demise, he initiated a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the New Osramane community since their resettlement at theircurrent location by the Volta River Authority as a result of the displacement of their old settlement following the construction of the Akosombo Dam. His dream was to celebrate the 60th anniversary this year and had come out with drawings to build a community centre and clinic as part of the anniversary.



Apostle Dr. Ntumy also donated sports gear with silverware for the football teams that excelled during tournaments in the Krachi West Municipal Assembly. He supported the Krachi Traditional Council in diverse ways and was even honoured by Nana Besemuna Mprah III (known in private life as COP [Rtd.] J.C. Mprah), the Omanhene of Krachi Traditional Area by naming a street in the Krachi West Municipality after him: Apostle Dr. Ntumy Street.



His Glorious Home-Call:



He returned to Ghana on December 18, 2023, to finally rest from his active duty as a minister. We thought we were going to enjoy his wisdom, counsel, and all the great things he was made up of. Little did we know that, his Maker and Lord had retired him from earthly duties as well. On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the peaceful and glorious clarion call welcomed him to his eternal home, and he gladly answered. Though the void remaining is huge, he has left in our hearts great testimonies, legacies, and a reason to thrive in life and ministry.



He was born a hero, and he died a legend in the Lord.



We as a family know that Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy has fought the good fight, finished the race and thus, has been rewarded with the crown of righteousness. His labour has not been in vain. We know that we will meet him one day on that beautiful shore. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace!

BAI/BB



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.