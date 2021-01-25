Birim Central Municipal Assembly observes 'My First Day At School'

MCE for Birim Central, Victoria Adu with some students

Source: Yaw Acheampong, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central, Victoria Adu, together with the Municipal Education Director, Benjamin Cudjoe has led a joint delegation to visit some public schools within the Municipality to celebrate "My First Day At School” with Kindergarten and Class one pupil.

“My First Day at School” is described as a day set aside by Ghana Education Service to officially welcome the new entrants admitted in KG1 and Primary one.



On the importance of the programme to the pupils, it helps them to obtain gifts, makes them know the importance of education, encourages them to learn and also serve as a remarkable day to them.



The selected schools which the MCE and her entourage visited included the Birim L/A Primary School, Anglican Primary School, Presby Primary A&C, B&D and KG Schools, Elshadai Primary School and among others.



In all the schools the team visited, Mrs Adu noted that education plays a key role in the socio-economic well-being of the people. She, however, advised the pupils not to relent on their laurels but rather learn hard and become good future leaders.



She further indicated that the government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will continue to support the educational sector with the necessary teaching and learning materials to enhance the works of teachers.

Mrs. Adu informed the teachers that COVID-19 pandemic has come to stay with us but the only way Ghana can curb the menace is that, social distancing, wearing of nose masks, regular washing of hands with soap and clean water, cleansing hands with sanitizer and others should be a matter of concern to all Ghanaians and eventually urged management of the various schools to enforce the said COVID-19 preventive protocols on all campuses.



Mr. Benjamin Cudjoe, the Municipal Education Director urged the teachers to be punctual in school and exhibit good behavior, since they serve as role model to the pupils.



He also charged them to impact their knowledge to the pupils to enable them to become useful to the society in the near future.



On the part of the students, he admonished them to eschew all forms of social vices that could endanger their academic works.



Some of the items the team distributed to the KG 1 and class one pupils include; the school uniforms, books, biscuits, pencils, erasers, toffees and among others.

