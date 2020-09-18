Birim Central Municipal Assembly presents desks to Education Directorate

The items were handed over to the Municipal Director of Education, Benjamin Cudjoe

The Birim Central Municipal Assembly has presented sets of furniture valued at GHC331,185 to the Municipal Education directorate to improve teaching and learning.

The items procured from the District Development Fund (DDF) were 323 mono desks, 230 dual desks, 110 Kindergarten tables, 660 chairs, 62 sets of teachers tables and chairs.



Victoria Adu, Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive handed over the items to Mr Benjamin Cudjoe, the Municipal Director of Education.

Mr Cudjoe said the Directorate would distribute the items to the 44 Junior High and Basic Schools in the area.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP ) Parliamentary Candidate for Oda, Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has donated 1,524 Mathematical sets and 1,700 nose masks to the Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates in the Birim Central Municipality.

