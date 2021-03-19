Birim Central NADMO supports rainstorm victims

Logo of NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Birim Central Municipality of Eastern Region has presented relief items to rainstorm victims at Gyadem and Akyem Oda Nkwanta.

The items were roofing sheets, buckets, student mattresses, soaps, cutlasses, plastic bowls and cups.



Mr David Okyere, Municipal Director of NADMO, said the items would give relief to the victims and expressed the hope that the office would get more donors to help them do another presentation.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Okyere said, in 2020, the residents of Gyadem and Akyem Oda Nkwanta experienced a heavy rainstorm that ripped off the roof of many houses, rendering about 100 people homeless.



Electricity poles were also affected and several properties destroyed.



Mr Okyere expressed worry over the delay in giving the victims the items and therefore appealed to well-meaning individuals and Community Based Organisations and Non -Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to support the Birim Central NADMO with relief items to enable them to intervene during incidents.

In a related development, the Birim Central Municipal NADMO has formed Disaster Volunteer Groups (DVGs) at Akyem Oda Nkwanta /Gyadem and Aboabo zones to respond rapidly to emergency cases.



The members were taken through the basics in disaster management.



Mr Okyere explained that the group would help victims give early notification on any disaster for action by NADMO officials.



He advised the members to also engage in livelihood support activities such as farming, saying, “a sound mind dwells in a sound body.”



Mr Obed Asamoah, Group Leader for Akyem Oda Nkwanta/Gyadem zone, lauded the engagement in livelihood support activities and said the group would go into tree and cocoa nursery.