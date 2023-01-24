0
Menu
News

Birim River has become like ‘Choco Milo’ –  Prophet Nigel Gaisie laments impact of galamsey

Nigel Gaisie 23 Prophet Nigel Gaisie , Founder and Leader of Prophet Hill Chapel

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has expressed sadness at the Birim River’s pollution due to illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey.

He noted that the water had become ‘Choco Milo’ – milky brown as a result of the pollutants flowing into the water body in view of continuous mining activities.

He also lamented how illegal mining has taken over parts of the compound of his alma mater, the Abuakwa State College, where he had served as Senior Prefect nearly two decades ago.

“I was in Abusco(2003,Headboy)…I passed by my school and galamsey has taken over our school compound. Birim Is now CHOCO MILO…,” he said on his social media page after visiting his former school.

The issue of illegal mining remains a major concern as it continues to devastate lands and pollute water bodies in the country.

The Government’s numerous strategies to combat the canker have not yielded much result as the illegal miners continue to ravage forest reserves and despoil the environment.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Related Articles: