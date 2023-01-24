Birim River has become like ‘Choco Milo’ –  Prophet Nigel Gaisie laments impact of galamsey

Prophet Nigel Gaisie , Founder and Leader of Prophet Hill Chapel

Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has expressed sadness at the Birim River’s pollution due to illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey.

He noted that the water had become ‘Choco Milo’ – milky brown as a result of the pollutants flowing into the water body in view of continuous mining activities.



He also lamented how illegal mining has taken over parts of the compound of his alma mater, the Abuakwa State College, where he had served as Senior Prefect nearly two decades ago.



“I was in Abusco(2003,Headboy)…I passed by my school and galamsey has taken over our school compound. Birim Is now CHOCO MILO…,” he said on his social media page after visiting his former school.

The issue of illegal mining remains a major concern as it continues to devastate lands and pollute water bodies in the country.



The Government’s numerous strategies to combat the canker have not yielded much result as the illegal miners continue to ravage forest reserves and despoil the environment.