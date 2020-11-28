Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor passes on at 79

The late Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Bishop Beatrice Dzandu-Hedidor, founder and General Overseer of the Upper Room Assembly, Tema has passed on.

This sad incident happened on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Accra.



Bishop Beatrice Dzandu Hedidor, 79, was an outspoken advocate of national peace, a people's mother, a great servant, and a believer of God who led lots of souls to Christ.

One of her advocacy moments was when she cautioned tolerance among presidential candidates during the general elections in 2016, where she also preached hope, indicating political change will impact positively on the country.



From a source close to the bereaved family, final funeral arrangements for a befitting burial in memory of their beloved one will soon be announced.

