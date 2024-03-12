Bishop McNeil, Prophetess Blake, Apostle Annette McNeil to visit Ghana

File Photo

Christ’s Oasis Ministries in Airport City, Accra, is eagerly anticipating the arrival of esteemed guests, Bishop Fred T. McNeil, Apostle Mrs. Annette S. McNeil, and Prophetess Dennisha N. Blake, from Bridgeport, Connecticut, USA.

The esteemed guests from The New Church of Signs and Wonders Deliverance Ministries who are scheduled to visit Ghana from Thursday, March 14th to the 27th of March, 2024 will be embarking on a fact-finding mission, with a primary focus on Northern Ghana.



During their visit, the team plans to explore various locations, with Wa being a key destination. They will engage with and seek insights from the Glorious Assembly Churches across the Upper West Region, established by Evangelist Elvis Eben-Baffour three decades ago during his National Service after graduating from KNUST.



In addition to their activities in Northern Ghana, the distinguished guests will play a crucial role in preaching and teaching at the Dying To Self-Conference hosted by Christ’s Oasis Ministries in Airport City, Accra, spanning from Thursday, March 21st, to Sunday, March 24th, 2024.



This conference aims to guide Christians in emulating Christ’s sacrificial love for others and is expected to attract pastors and leaders from various regions of the country.



Beyond their spiritual engagements, the visiting team from the United States will take advantage of their time in Ghana to explore and connect with the nation's rich history, particularly delving into Black History and the slave trade. This exploration will involve visits to significant sites such as the slave Castle in Elmira and Cape Coast.



Commenting on the visit, the Senior Pastor of Christ’s Oasis Ministries, Airport City, Elvis Eben-Baffour, expressed gratitude for the divine connection.

He highlighted that Apostle Annette McNeil reached out at a time when he was reflecting on his role in propagating the gospel in Northern Ghana.



He emphasized the strong bond between their families and ministries, emphasizing that the Holy Spirit will remain at the center of their friendship.



Eben-Baffour expressed hope that the Dying To Self-Conference in Accra would have a profound impact on leaders and pastors drawn from all over the country.



He hopes to leverage the compelling stories of churches and individuals in Ghana to inspire U.S. churches to view Ghana as a top choice for their mission endeavors.



Senior Pastor Elvis Eben-Baffour also prayed for a safe trip and a life-transforming encounter for the visiting team from the United States.