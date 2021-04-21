Bishop Obinim freed over alleged forgery case

Bishop Daniel Obinim

The Kaneshie District Court has discharged Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of the International God’s Way Church (IGWC), and Kwabena Okyere who were facing charges of alleged forgery before it.

The court presided over by Her Honour Rosemond Dodua Agyiri discharged them after the prosecution led by Detective Sergeant Richard Amoah told the court that they wish to withdraw the charges leveled against the accused persons.



Louis Yiadom Boakye who held brief for Dela Blagogee told the court that the defense had from the very beginning maintained that Bishop Obinim was innocent and if the prosecution saw it fit to withdraw the case, they are not opposed to it.



The court after listening to them struck out the case as withdrawn and discharged the accused persons who had been going before the court for about 11 months.



Background



Bishop Obinim and Kwabena Okyere were separately put before a Kaneshie Magistrate Court in Accra and both charged with publication of false news and forgery of document contrary to Section 159 (c) of 29, 1960.

Apart from them, three others at large were facing four counts of conspiracy to publish false news, conspiracy to forge other documents, publication of false news, and forgery of documents.



They are alleged to have forged and published a police person’s wanted form for the arrest of one Isaac Opoku, a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The said wanted person’s form bearing the details of the supposed fugitive called Isaac Opoku, according to court documents, was circulated on social media of certain individuals who are linked to Obinim including Mr. Okyere.



The alleged forgery of police documents by Bishop Obinim, according to the prosecution, resulted from some GH¢51,280 he reportedly deposited in Isaac Opoku’s bank account.