Bishop Obinim’s health has moved from bad to worse - Lawyer tells court

Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of International God’s Way Church

The health of Bishop Daniel Obinim, Head Pastor of International God’s Way Church, is said to have moved from bad to worse.

“My Lord, we profusely apologise for the absence of Bishop Obinim. He was due to travel from Kumasi this dawn, but his health took from bad to worse. We advised him to seek urgent medical attention”, Louis Yiadom Kwakye, Counsel for Bishop Obinim told the Kaneshie District Court, in Accra, yesterday.



Bishop Obinim was scheduled to appear before presiding magistrate, Rosemond Duodu, in the case in which the Bishop is standing trial with two others on charges of alleged forgery.



When the case was called, the two other alleged accomplices were present.



Mr Kwakye told the court that Bishop Obinim would avail himself at the next on December 17.



The prosecutor, Detective Sergeant Richard Amoah stated that the accused had always been in court since the case started and, therefore. “we are obliged by their prayer.”



On September 9, the prosecution filed fresh charges against Bishop Obinim, which include conspiracy to publish false news, conspiracy to forge other documents, publication of false news and forgery of other documents.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Bishop Obinim was initially standing trial on charges of publication of false news and forgery.



He was arrested by the police on an arrest warrant issued by the court on May 19, 2020.



Bishop Obinim was taken to the court and granted GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties, one to be justified.



The police said Obinim is also under investigation for other offences.