Bishop Salifu rebukes Prophet Kofi Oduro for calling Akufo-Addo 'hypocrite'

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

The Co-chairman for National Prophetic and Apostolic Churches Council (NPACC), Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has rebuked the leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro for calling President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “hypocrite”.

According to the leader and founder of the Alive Chapel International, President Nana Akufo-Addo does not deserve such comment from Prophet Kofi Oduro as the President did nothing wrong except to perform his fatherly duty of the nation to address Ghanaians about the situation with Covid-19.



In an interview with the media at his office, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako wondered why Prophet Oduro raised insults and curses on President Akufo-Addo when he never attacked any personality in his address to the nation on Covid-19.



He insisted that the utterance of Prophet Kofi Oduro about the President is a bad taste which must be condemned in all uncertain terms; charging the leader of Alabaster International Ministry to accord the Presidency with some respect as it is not easy for anyone to occupy that seat.



“I believe that Pastor Kofi Oduro in honesty did not speak well…it is not easy for anyone to become President and so that position is a higher position that deserves reverends. It is a position that you cannot disrespect and we should thank God that we are not in the military regime”, he rebuked.



He, however, advised men of God, especially Kofi Oduro to be mindful of their utterances by adopting the right approach and channel to address genuine concerns which in the end make pay attention to them in a positive way and not in a way which will further create problems.

“I believe that the utterances of Kofi Oduro are in a bad taste, honestly speaking. Sometimes what you are saying maybe the truth but the approach and the package as well as the channel used to deliver the message can destroy your case”, he cautioned.



He further reproached Prophet Oduro to pick up a new communication skill to deliver his message other than shouting and screaming on top of his lungs in order to make a meaningful impact; adding that genuine communication is not about shouting.



“People, unfortunately, don’t understand the power of communication…communication is key in every aspect of life and so if you are a good communicator, you can breakthrough in life but if you don’t know how to talk, you always create problems for yourself”, he opined.



Bishop Salifu Amoako said that Prophet Oduro should rather be grateful to the President for not including churches to other institutions have been banned from operating due to the COVID-19 infection rate which is on the rise.



He appreciated President Akufo-Addo for being a spiritually inclined leader to have known the importance of churches and therefore exclude that institution from the banned ones.

“The President simply said that the Coronavirus infection is on the ascendency and so we should adhere to the safety protocols. He did not say that he has closed churches and he did not ban people from going to churches…he pays attention to spiritual movements in Ghana and I like the President because he is someone who listens”, he posited.



He bemoaned the silence nature of the various leaders of the religious bodies in the country for not coming out to condemn the disrespectful character Prophet Kofi Oduro portrayed against President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“…If Kofi Oduro makes the address of the President his personal issue and for that matter describes the President as a hypocrite and even curses him, I think it is condemnable. It is surprising that all the men of God in the country are quiet about this. By now, all the Christian Bodies in the country should have come out to condemn Kofi Oduro and teach him how to talk to authorities”, he chastised.