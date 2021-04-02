Bishop urges churches to adhere to coronavirus protocols

COVID-19 cases have been reducing

The Reverend Emmanuel Nunoo Lartey, General Overseer, Living word Outreach Ministries, on Thursday urged churches to strictly comply with COVID-19 protocols amidst Easter Celebrations.

He said churches should not downplay these measures as they are mandated to assist the government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic since the ripple effect will be on the church as well.



In an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tema, Rev. Lartey urged the church to adopt a new method of commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ noting that this year’s celebration must take a different form as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions on the social gathering.



“We have advised all branches to host their retreats internally and to also ensure a strict adherence to the measures specified by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service”, he said.



“Put on your facemasks, ensure there is Social Distancing, wash your hands, and above all sanitize the microphones as well to limit the spread of the virus”, he noted.

He added that the period of Easter was to mark the unforgettable sacrifice God made to mankind by giving to the world Jesus Christ to save it from the pain and agonies of sin.



He noted that Easter is not just a time for merry-making but a time to reconcile with God.



He encouraged Christians to partake in church activities by putting in their maximum efforts to propagate the message of the Cross to the unsaved so they might be redeemed.



“They should patronize the Easter retreats organized by their local branches. We are in a COVID-19 period and we need not act ignorant”, he said.