Bissa Fitness Club holds 4th outreach program during Ramadan

Some volunteers during the exercise

Source: Hussein Hassan, Contributor

Bissa Fitness Club (BFC), in continuation of its generous schemes in the month of Ramadan, has distributed food items worth thousands of cedis to widows, orphans, and the needy in Greater Accra.

Many individuals and families benefited from the donation as each received a package of assorted food items distributed across the various Muslim communities under the blessing-seeking exercise dubbed "BFC Outreach."



Each package contained a bag of 5 kg of rice, spaghetti, a bottle of oil, 4 tins of milk, a tin of milo, a pack of Lipton, a box of sugar cubes, and non-dairy powdered milk.



The gesture was in line with Islamic practices in the month of Ramadan and forms part of the BFC's CSR, the club said.



And it was the fourth edition of such programs since the club's formation in 2018.



The exercise, which took place on Sunday, April 2nd, was attended by the club's leadership and members.

The president of the club, Hussein Hassan Yorda, said the gesture was to show their love and kindness towards the widows and their orphans, which was in line with the required acts of Ramadan.







"The significance of this program, which we've upheld since 2019, is aimed at providing little support to impoverished muslim families and individuals in this blessed month.” He said.



"Ramadan is a month that brings us together to share happiness and pray together, so it is necessary to assist the needy from the little we have.”



"This is what Allah requires from every Muslim as we seek his blessings." And this has been our duty for past 4 years, as club."

He said the situation of some widows and their orphans was sympathetic due to the abject poverty they were living in, occasioned by the death of a breadwinner.



The BFC was formed with the aim of fostering unity and cooperation among its members through healthy exercise. It has over 300 members, which include politicians, academicians, and business moguls within the Bissa ethnic groups.



It adopted the periodic outreach program as part of its corporate social responsibility, from which some orphanages and health facilities in the capital have benefited.



And Sunday's special donation comes at a time when many are feeling the pinch as the cost of living continues to soar across the country, and for Muslims observing fasting, the price of Iftar meals is a real concern.



On his part, the club’s PRO Alhaji Shaibu Samandulugu expressed his delight over the success of the donation exercise while thanking the members and well-wishers for their contributions.