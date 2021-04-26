Bissa Fitness Club supports needy in month of Ramadan

Bissa Fitness Club members supported some needy Muslims

Source: Hussein Hassan, Contributor

The Bissa Fitness Club Ghana, has donated food items to some needy Muslims in parts of the Greater Accra and Central regions, in a move to ease their burdens in the sacred month of Ramadan.

Items worth thousands of cedis were distributed to some disadvantaged individuals and families in Kotobabi, New Town, Nima, Mamobi, Ablekuma, Madina, Kasoa and Nyanyanor.



Each pack presented, contained 25 kilos of rice, a tin of milo, box of sugar, one pack of Lipton tea, one litre of cooking oil and tins of milk, organised from the voluntary contributions of members of the club.



Speaking after the exercise, President of the club Hussein Hassan Yorda said he found it very important that the vulnerable in society are supported especially, at such a great period as Ramadan.



He said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses and livelihoods and as such, these steps can only lessen the stress on people.



“This is something we started last year, reaching out to some needy people during this blessed month.”

"We as a club believe that there’s no better time of the year to do this than in Ramadan and so, just as last year, we came together as a family to try to put some little joy on the faces of people, from the little we have.”



"We pray that In Sha Allah, we are able to improve on what we have done this year, in the coming year.” He adds.



Ramadan is a period where Muslims fast for 29 or 30 days and with strong belief that there are lots of blessings in giving, particularly to the less fortunate.



Despite being a fitness club, outreach programs have been a core part of the activities of the club.



According to the organizer Awal Mohammed Sare, the club was expecting to exceed last year's feat which saw donations cover the Greater Accra, Eastern and Central regions but that could not materialize.

“It has not been easy putting this together.” He said.



"Last year we covered parts of the Greater Accra, Central and Eastern regions.”



"We were hoping that we could do a lot more than that this time around, but like we say in our part of the world, due to circumstances beyond our control, we could not reach those heights. However, the most important thing is, we made it happen.”



PRO, Alhaji Shaibu Samandulugu says, the club will continue to organize such outreach programs, which he says forms part of Bissa Fitness Club’s Social Responsibility.



“This is our second year doing this and we have always said that we want to be more than just a fitness club.”

"Officially, the club is about two years old, and we want to grow along with this program.”



"We have a plan to make it an annual event. We pray that the subsequent ones will be a lot better than this.” He concluded.



Last year, the BFC extended its outreach to some selected Hospitals and Clinics in the Greater Accra region, paying part of the medical bills of some patients as well as providing some food items.