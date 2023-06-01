Bissa community in Ashanti region celebrates 45th anniversary of chief's enstoolment

The colourful celebration was meant to thank Allah for the favour he has bestowed on them

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Bissa community formally of BUSANGA in the Ashanti region has marked the 45th anniversary of the enskinment of Chief Alhaji Osman Sualla Tanko. The colourful celebration which was meant to thank Allah for the favour he has bestowed on them also sought to mobilize funds to enhance education among the needy students within the community.

Speaking during the event, Chief G.N. Yussif who is the Bissa chief of Agona eulogized Chief Alhaji Osman Sualla Tanko for offering lots of help to the community especially, with emphasis on improving education within the BISSA community by specifically assisting the young and needy students to further their education.



Chief G.N.Yussif who presented the speech as the guest speaker, disclosed that the anniversary aimed at thanking the Almighty Allah for the favors he had bestowed on them.



For his part, the 45th-anniversary committee secretary and secretary for the BDA Ashanti, Zakari S. Ayaba said, the programme was organised to thank the Almighty Allah for the glory and life He has bestowed on the king and the entire Bissa community. According to him, the chief who occupied the throne since 1978, has been an outstanding figure who has been ensuring peace and development.



Touching on the theme for programme "Thanking the Almighty Allah for The Blessings He Has Bestowed on Us", Mr. Ayaba said, the thanksgiving was meant to appreciate Allah for the protection and the fruitful time He has given to the Bissa community to chalk success and many achievements. Taking a clue from it, the secretary said they were also thanking the Almighty Allah for long life and leadership achievement in development He had gifted them.



Advising the youth of today, he said, all those achievements took time and patience, and is however urging them to exercise patience in life.



He also made an appeal to leaders who sometimes use their leadership power to bully their subjects, and others in the various communities, to put a stop to it. According to him, leadership was meant for development, hope assurance and a good legacy. He however urged leaders to always make a positive impact at the expense of making bad names.

Mr. Lukman Abubarkar who was once the formal chairman of the BISSA community and now a member of the BISSA community also gave advice to the BISSA youth to stay away from drugs and other related vices that create violence.



According to him, violence has become one of the major headaches that the community has been facing in recent times, and it was high time they ended it.



"History reveals to us that the BISSA community was once noted for minor violence, but, the influence of drugs like tramadol and other high drugs in recent times, has helped advance the youth with respect to violence in the Zongo community. This is not what we are known for, and that is why we are calling on the youth to always remain peaceful.



"I pray that Allah should prevent violence among the Zongo community". Mr Abubarkar Lukman said.



He again urged the youth to live exemplary lives and also encouraged them to take their education seriously.



Mr Lukman Abubakar finally disclosed that the Bissa community was planning to celebrate golden jubilee of Chief Alhaji Osman Sualla Tanko's enskinment in a very grand style.