Black History Festival 2024 to unite Global African Diaspora in Columbus, Ohio

Black History Festival 2024

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Black History Festival 2024, scheduled from February 22nd to 24th 2024, will be held at the Columbus Marriott Airport Hotel, bringing together people of African descent from across the globe.

Under the theme "The Africa we want in a global setup – Rebuilding the Trans-Atlantic Trade ties for the socio-economic and cultural advancement of the peoples of Africa and the Americas," the festival aims to strengthen ties and foster collaboration among attendees.



This year's festival is open to participants from all six regions of Africa, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and diversity. With an expected turnout of over 1,000 attendees, the event will feature speakers, panelists, and delegates from Africa, the Americas, and the African Diaspora worldwide.



A diverse array of activities and events await attendees, including the Black History Walk (21st), Innovation and Technology Day (22nd), Black History Lecture (23rd), Global Africa Marketplace (22nd to 24th), the Africa-Americas Trade and Development Forum (24th-morning session), and the prestigious Black History Makers Awards (24th evening). Entertainment activities and a tour will round off the festival, promising an enriching experience for all.



The Black History Festival 2024 aims to reinforce historic connections, promote trade and development, and celebrate cultural heritage. By facilitating collaboration and dialogue, the festival seeks to set the stage for future partnerships in policy reforms, trade treaties, professional exchanges, tourism, and more.



Some of the invited special guests for the event include Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio, Mayor Andrew James Ginther of Columbus, Ohio, African Union Ambassador to the USA H.E. Hilda Suka Mafudze, President Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, Michael B. Coleman, Former Mayor Columbus, Ohio, Alex Dadey, Chairman of the KGL Group, Michael Leslie Vanderpuyee, Chairman of the M&C Group Global, the Diplomatic Corps, Business Executives, the Academia, other key personalities, the media, and the general public.

"We are thrilled to host the Black History Festival 2024 in Columbus, Ohio, and look forward to welcoming participants from around the world," said festival organizers. "Together, we will celebrate our shared heritage, explore opportunities for collaboration, and chart a path toward a brighter future for the African Diaspora."



The festival is an initiative powered by BIDEC (Bureau for International Development, Exchanges, and Commerce), supported by the One Voice Consortium, KGL Group, M&C Group Global, under the auspices of the African Union Mission to the USA and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).



For more information about the Black History Festival 2024, including registration details and program updates, please visit https://shorturl.at/fuI47.



Contact: +1 6146957896, +1 2408890134, +1 6148220958, or email info@blackhistoryfestivals.com or info.blackhistoryfestival@gmail.com.