Black History Month: Canada honours chief of Ghanaian community

Nana Amanin joined by wife Nanahemaa Mercy to receive the certificate of honour from Madam Deros

Source: John Vigah/ Contributor

Chief of the Ghanaian community in Montreal, Canada, Nana Osedeayo Kwateng Amanin, has been honoured as part of this year's Black History Month.

A citation presented to him by the Montreal City Mayor, Mary Deros, said it recognised Nana Kwateng Amanin's commitment to the Montreal community, pointing to his valuable contribution to the quality of life of the people.



"This honorary certificate recognizes your commitment to our community and is offered to you as part of the Black History Month as a thank you for your contribution to the quality of life of our citizens," it read.



In his acceptance speech, Nana Amanin said the Black History Month was a time to reflect on creating awareness of the struggles and challenges that faced black people every day.



"It's not about celebrating our achievements and our successes. As people of colour, which we're frequently referred to, we need to understand and be aware that coming together as a unified people is the only way, in my opinion, to fight against all the challenges that confront us every blessed day.



"We must remember that there is no division amongst us African Blacks, Caribean black or other Blacks from other parts of the universe as we're Black people with common goals and ambition to succeed," he asserted.

According to him, celebrating black history reminds one that the struggle for equality, systematic racism and discrimination both in public and private lives "continues to affect our growth and development."



He said the occasion was not only to celebrate the present and past heroes like Fredrick Douglas, MLK, Malcolm X, W.E.B Du Bois, Marcus Garvey, Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, Clarence Avant, Bob Marley and Nelson Mandela among others, but be reminded that the struggle continues.



Nana Amanin, who was accompanied by his wife Nanahemaa Mercy Kwateng Amanin to receive his award, advised Africans and blacks in the Diaspora



to take their children to school and also volunteer their time to help in the progress and development of their communities.



The Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month.

It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada and more recently has been observed in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.



Osedeayo Amanin, who doubles as the Abusuapanyin of Sunyani Krontire Abusua, back in Ghana, has been living in Canada since 1987.



Known in private life as Kingsley Kwateng, Nana Amanin was unanimously acclaimed by friends and citizens of Montreal as their chief with the chieftaincy title "Montrealhene."



On September 7, 2019, he swore the oath of allegiance in public to the Ghanaian Community in Montreal, Quebec, with representatives from the Prime Minister of Canada's Office in full attendance and other dignitaries from the Kanawake First Nations and City Councilors in Montreal.

Source: John Vigah/ Contributor