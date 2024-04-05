Black Print donates medical items to Amedzofe Health Centre

Medical items worth more than twenty five thousand cedis were donated to the facility

The Black Print Family, a youth group that operates in the organization of marathon sports has donated medical items including laboratory equipment and accessories to the Amedzofe Health Centre in the Ho-West District of the Volta Region.

The medical items with accessories, worth more than Twenty Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS25,000) included a Microscope with screen, Centrifrige, Refrigerator and Weighing Scale.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the President of the Black Print Family, Mr. Alfred Nyahe expressed optimism that the medical items, particularly the laboratory equipment would facilitate the improvement of the health delivery services of the health centre.



He said, besides organizing sports, the group has initiated an intervention of extending its services to offer support to the health needs of residents within Amedzofe with a campaign slogan, “The Greatest Wealth is Health.”



Receiving the items, the Ho-West District Health Directorate Administrator, Madam Esi Dake, expressed appreciation to the Black Print Family for the donation, saying, the items would largely serve as a relief to the medical logistical needs of the health facility.



She disclosed that upgrading the Amedzofe Health Centre to a higher status depends not only on the competence of the health personnel but also the availability of essential medical equipment, high level of turnout and patronage as well as accommodation space among other basic requirements.

The Royal Father of the late Okusie Akyem Foli V, Chief of Amedzofe, and presently serves as the Acting Traditional Leader, Okatsie Ebenezer Abaye on behalf of the chiefs and people of Amedzofe thanked the Black Print Family for contributing to the health needs of the community residents.



He appealed to the government, relevant organizations, groups and patriotic dedicated citizens of Amedzofe to contribute to raising the standard of the Health Centre, considering the Community’s population upsurge, including the increasing intake of Amedzofe Technical Institute (AMETECH) and E.P College of Education (AMECO).



He observed that many residents including the indigenes, workers, students and staff of the two educational institutions were compelled to receive medical treatment at health facilities located at Saviefe and Ho due to the constraints of the Health Centre.



The Amedzofe health facility was established in the late 1970s as a Health Post by the Amedzofe Community through the initiative of the Town Development Committee.



A few years later the administration of the health facility was entrusted to the Ministry of Health. However, in the wake of some unforeseen setbacks, the African Christian Mission (ACM) led by some foreign medical personnel and Rev Dr Bishop Seth Anyomi, a native of Amedzofe took over the administration of the Health Post as Clinic under the auspices of Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG).

Following the withdrawal of services ACM, the Chief of Amedzofe, the late Okusie Akyem Foli V and the Amedzofe Development Association (ADA) facilitated the handing over of the health facility to the government in 2008.



Since then, some dedicated citizens, organizations, ADA and recently the Community’s Tourism Secretariat have been providing various forms of support to the Centre.



The donation of medical items by the Black Print was to stock the laboratory apartment established by the ADA with the required equipment.







