Black Sherif arrested at airport, sent to police headquarters - Report

Black Sherif

Musician Black Sherif has been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the evening of July 19, 2023.

According to a Kofi TV report, he was moved from the airport to the police headquarters in Accra over a contractual breach involving a July 4 show that he failed to honour in Greece.



Kofi Adomah, host on Kofi TV channel on YouTube revealed further that the artiste was stopped at the airport because he had been placed on the stop list after a complaint was filed against him by a client.



“We called our sources and it appears it is due to a contractual issue he has to play on a cruise ship in Greece having charged US$40,000 and receiving half of the amount.

"He was due to receive the the balance after playing the show,” Kofi stated.



The show was scheduled for July 4 and Blacko did not honour it.



More soon