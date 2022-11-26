Black Stars got the best motivation - Haruna Iddrisu supports Akufo-Addo's trip to Qatar

President Akufo-Addo greets Thomas Partey

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has supported the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fly out to Qatar to meet with the Black Stars before their Group H opener against Portugal in the 2022 World Cup.

Akufo-Addo flew commercial to Doha where he met with the Ghanaian contingent at their base before the team went to face their Portuguese opponents.



The travel divided public opinion with a school of thought holding that at a time of great austerity, it would have been prudent the President used virtual means to motivate the team. Others held that it was key to meet the team in-person.



For the Minority Leader, the president took the right decision by meeting the team before the fixture.



“It was encouraging, the president in camp with our players, that is the best motivation they could get,” Mr Haruna Iddrisu said on Friday.



Haruna was contibuting to a statement on the floor of Parliament, a day after the team suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Portugal.

Haruna emphasized that the gesture by Nana Addo showed the love of the country to the players.



Ghana vs. Portugal rundown:



Portugal beat Ghana by three goals to two in the second Group H fixture that took place at Stadium 974 in the ongoing World Cup.



The first half ended goalless.



When the second half started, Cristiano Ronaldo converted a controversial penalty to give the Portuguese the lead just after the hour mark before Andre Ayew levelled for Ghana.

The Portuguese restored their lead with two goals in two minutes for a 3-1 lead. The goals were by Joao Felix and Rafael Leao. Substitute Osman Bukari headed in brilliantly for Ghana late on to end the game 3-2.



The Black Stars became the first African team to score a goal at this year’s tournament after Senegal and Cameroon recorded losses whiles Morocco and Tunisia recorded goalless draws in their first fixtures.



Portugal leads Group H with three points after the win, with Ghana bottom. Uruguay and South Korea have a point each after drawing goalless.



