Black Stars have given some temporal hope to a very hopeless situation – Ato Forson

The Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, has said that until the performance of the Black Stars in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup, many Ghanaians were without hope.

He explained that the performance of the players during their second group game with South Korea, has become the only hope in what he describes as the hopeless situation the country is currently facing.



“Until yesterday, the Black Stars of Ghana has given some temporal hope to a very hopeless situation. Mr. Speaker, the mood in this House could tell you how hopeless the nation has become. Mr. Speaker, if you go out there, the mood on the streets of Ghana will tell you that there’s hopelessness in the system,” he said on the floor of parliament.



The Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Esiam also stressed that it is because of the hopelessness that is being experienced in the country that his colleagues on the Majority side of the House have been forced to even abandon their own budget.



“Speaker, no wonder the Majority Members of Parliament have abandoned their own budget. Mr. Speaker, the situation out there calls for an urgent action but unfortunately, we are not seeing that,” he added.



Parliament is currently debating the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy that was presented to the House by the embattled Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

It was reported that there were only 21 MPs on the Majority side who showed up in the House on the first day of the debate on the budget.



