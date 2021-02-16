Black cloth at Ofori-Atta's house has nothing to do with 'bogus rumours' - Gabby clarifies

Finance Minister-nominee Ken Ofori-Atta

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has revealed the circumstances that led to the decoration of black cloth at the home of Finance Minister-nominee Ken Ofori-Atta.

A visit by GhanaWeb to the residence of Ken Ofori-Atta after rumors of his demise revealed decorations of black cloth in front of his Labone residence.



GhanaWeb in its report succinctly indicated that the clothes were neither a confirmation nor denial of the reports.



As it turned out later, the rumors were untrue and Ken Ofori-Atta had arrived safely in the United States where he is due to undergo treatment for post-Covid complications.



Gabby Otchere Darko, a relative of the former Finance Minister in a reaction to the publication by this site, explained that prior to flying to the US, Ken Ofori-Atta had buried his dad.



He explained the death of Dr. Jones Ofori-Atta is what led to the decoration of black cloth at his residence.



“Early Sunday morning (Feb 14) at around 6am in Kyebi, Ken Ofori-Atta and a small number of family members buried his late dad, Dr Jones Ofori-Atta. He did this before flying to the US that same day at night. The black cloths by the front wall of his Labone home were to mark the passing of his dad. Nothing to do with any bogus rumours”.

The private legal practitioner also revealed the conversation he had with Ofori-Atta prior to his trip to the US.



According to him, even in his sick state, Ken Ofori-Atta was still concerned about the country.



“Last night, just b4 he left for KIA to board the Delta flight to NYC, I was in Ken’s bedroom with him and he seemed even then more concerned about Akufo-Addo’s “transformation agenda” and how to give it a sharper focus than his health. Ken knows why he retired for public service,” he shared in a post on his Twitter.



Questions however remain over the source of the rumors that went wild on social media.



