Blackout, houses destroyed in Sampa as rainfall causes havoc

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region

There is a blackout in Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region following a heavy downpour in the community.

The blackout in the whole township is a result of a mast belonging to Gye Nyame FM which was destroyed by strong winds and ripped the cables of a high-tension line in the process.

The heavy downpour, though did not cause any casualties, also destroyed several other buildings including St. Ann’s Creche which had its roofing ripped off.

The incident happened on Friday, March 10, 2023, between 4:30 pm to 5:50 pm.

According to a journalist with Sampa-based Gye Nyame FM, Boadu Johnson, the incident has affected the station and it is currently off-air as the tower is down.

“As I speak, the station is currently off-air following yesterday’s heavy downpour. The tower is down because of the strong winds and it will take some time and resources before we can come back on air.”

A resident, Madam Agyemang Grace whose house was badly affected by the rains indicated that she has been forced to stay with friends.

“My house has been badly destroyed by the rains. The situation has really affected me and I am now staying with friends until I repair the house”.

She appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support the affected individuals since the incident has badly hit them.

“We are appealing for support from NADMO because we have been affected and we need immediate help”.

Meanwhile, efforts by this reporter to speak to NADMO officials about the extent of damage and support for the affected individuals at the time of filing this report were futile.

