Blacksmith complains of lack of raw material

Source: GNA

Madam Marian Aggrey, the Founder of MARAC Jewellery on Thursday said getting raw Gold for refinery was becoming a challenge due to the galamsey menace.

“It is now very difficult to get raw materials (gold), and even if we get some they are expensive”, she lamented.



According to her, MARAC has an objective to produce jewellery with high-quality gold that meets the satisfaction of its customers, while aiming to be one of the leading jewellery industries in Ghana and beyond.



Mrs Aggrey, a product of KNUST told the Ghana News Agency that there was the need for a concerted approach to halting galamsey or illegal mining and its ripple effects on many Business including the Goldsmith industry.



The female goldsmith said working in such a male-dominated Enterprise had come with its challenges but that she has been able to brace the storm.

According to her, the vision of MARAC JEWELLERY is to become the best jewellery production industry in Ghana and the world, that meets international standards, as well as train as many people as possible in jewellery making.



Currently, the Company has three employees made up of, one Male and two Females.



The company hoped to become a training ground for many youths in the future.