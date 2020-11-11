Blame Akufo-Addo, MoH for sharp rise in coronavirus cases – Group

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The National Concerned Drivers Association has blamed the increasing number of coronavirus infections on the failure of the government to manage the situation.

The group says some top officials who contracted the virus and yet went out to meet people have not been punished, neither was any contact tracing done to track those they met.



Public Relations Officer of the association, David Agboado, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they will blame President Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Health for failing to manage the situation.



The failure by authorities to give Ghanaians the weekly update as was done when we had our huge cases has also contributed to the sharp increase in our cases, he added.



He wants public education to be intensified so Ghanaians will not let their guard done.



Mr. Agboado said the public is not ready for another lockdown hence the government should put in measures to prevent a second wave of infections.



In his 19th address on Sunday, November 8, 2020, President Akufo-Addo expressed concern over the rise in daily infections of the virus.

“Our observation, however, is that the reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols accounts for the increases in infections. Fellow Ghanaians, it appears that we are letting our guard down. Now more than ever we have to adhere to mask-wearing, handwashing, use of sanitizers, and social distancing protocols.”



“In order to help arrest this new threat of rising infections, [the] Government is going to reaffirm the steps that have served us well so far. We are enhancing the measures of tracing, testing, and treatment, i.e. the 3Ts. In addition to this, we will continue to limit the importation of the virus, embark on the strategic, controlled easing of public gatherings, enhance public education and information, and continue to provide relief and support to individuals, families, and businesses.”



According to him, the number of daily infections was on the rise with an average of 130 new cases being recorded every day over the past two weeks.



But the PRO of the group blamed the President and his appointees for the situation stressing the need for them to resume the weekly updates so Ghanaians will know the virus was still with us.



” We are blaming President Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Health for the rise in our cases. The weekly updates we received was helpful because it made Ghanaians aware of our cases. They were able to understand the need to adhere strictly to safety protocols. But we have stopped the weekly updates and so, Ghanaians think the virus was no longer with us,” he stressed.