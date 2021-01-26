Blame Gov’t for super spread of coronavirus – NGOs in Health

The outgoing Chairperson of the Coalition, Dr. Gabriel Bernakuu

The Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health (GCNH) has said government ought to be blamed for the resurgence of the Covid-19 disease in Ghana.

The outgoing Chairperson of the Coalition, Dr. Gabriel Bernakuu in an interview with Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Agoo TV/Kasapa 102.5 fm said it’s worrying that government failed to step up action to reinforce measures when the numbers started soaring.



“I blame the government for the lax protocol measures and restrictions seen over the period in the national response to the covid-19 fight. When we had below thousand active cases, we saw a lockdown and if we’re seeing a super rise in the infection rates what prevents us from going on a Lockdown? You don’t need any Professor to advise you on this Bernakuu argued.



He said the Covid-19 situation is very serious and the nation must step up its response to curtail the spread of the disease.



He called on the government to relaunch restrictions and actions to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, and save lives.

According to him, government must concretely, ramp up well-targeted testing, bolster contact tracing, improve preparations for vaccination campaigns, and maintain access to essential supplies such as vaccination and others.



At the latest count, Ghana had recorded 646 new COVID-19 cases raising the country’s active case count to 3,613.



The death toll has also increased to 367.



Ghana has had 62,135 known cases recorded so far and 58,150 persons discharged after contracting the virus.