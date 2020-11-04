Blame Ofosu Ampofo for the insecurity in Ashanti Region - Sam Pyne

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne has blamed the Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo for the upsurge in robbery cases in the region, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Speaking as a guest panel member on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Pure Morning Drive’ monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the NPP scribe told sit-in-host, Nana Kwame Adjei Bohyen that he suspects Mr. Ofosu Ampofo to be the brain behind the recorded cases of violence and armed robbery cases in the region as he claims the latter has been heard on a leaked-tape professing ‘various kidnapping and other insecurity strategies’ to capture power for his party for which he is standing trial for.



“Kwame, I can tell you on authority that President Akufo-Addo and his authorities are on top of security cases in Ghana doing everything possible to make sure that we are all safe."



"I will plead with Ghanaians to also help in volunteering information to the Police and the security agencies so we can arrest and put a stop to the activities of these hoodlums but one thing I’m confident of is, I suspect Ofosu Ampofo to be behind all these insecurity cases in the region."



"He is the one that was caught on tape saying he will kidnap people and other evil strategies in the lead up to the elections so why can’t he be responsible for the pockets of insecurity cases recorded here. He needs to be blamed," He added

Background



National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Kweku Boahen (a director of communications of the same party) are standing trial for conspiracy to cause harm.



They have both denied the offences and been granted a GH¢100,000.00 bail with a surety each.