Blame ‘Political contractors’ for shoddy road jobs – GhCCI to Amoako-Atta

Roads Minister Kwesi Amoako-Atta

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) has blamed what it calls the sale of contracts to ‘political contractors’ as the cause of shoddy roads in the country.

According to the Chamber, these contractors do not have any expertise in construction but are given the job because of political affiliation.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, CEO of the GhCCI Emmanuel Cherry said “we have political contractors in our midst.”



He insisted that “a contract that’s supposed to go to tendering is given to a party person who knows nothing about construction. That is also part of having shoddy works.”



His comment comes on the back of claims that Ghanaian contractors are not up to the task, blaming the situation on the non-payment of contractors by the government.



Meanwhile, road minister Amoaka Atta over the weekend announced that the government has extended road defect liability from twelve months to five years over the durability of roads.

He said “if you want to see the efficiency of a Ghanaian contractor, payment has to be made. We are challenging the minister to pay us well and then we’ll provide the quality he wants. As we speak, there’s no board for road fund and that tells you we’re not working. Because when there’s no board, you can’t make payment and all that”



He went on “we are now entering into the rainy season and as we speak a lot of construction has stalled. Some of the contractors have moved from sites because the contractual agreement hasn’t been met.”



“The passion and energy the minister spoke with yesterday, I love it but he should put that same passion into paying us,” he added.



Meanwhile, a contractor Kwadwo Darkwa who also spoke on the Morning Starr buttressed Mr Cherry’s claims saying “some party people are selling road contracts to people who have no idea about road construction.”