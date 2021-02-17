Blame Volta River Authority over break down of ferry - Jeff Konadu

Source: Joshua Kwasi Tettey, Contributor

Jeff Konadu, the Eastern Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party has urged residents of Afram Plains to blame Volta River Authority for the current state of the ferry.

According to him, passengers pay for their services anytime they use the ferry hence need to hold the Authorities of VRA accountable.



"Anybody who uses the ferry pays. All cars that cross the ferry, pay. Where then are the monies they make? If they can't use monies they collect from us to renovate and put the ferry into good shape, then what are they doing sitting there? The engine that powers the ferry breaks down and after two years, you can't attend to it putting the lives of people at risk" he said.



Jeff further stated that he will surely make follow-ups on the issue. According to him, it is unacceptable for the people of Afram Plains to be treated the way they are being treated.



"I won't let it lie just like that. I will make follow-ups on it after I am done with some few rounds I am doing. We cannot accept this. Even if we were not paying for their services, we would still demand, as citizens of Ghana, for this to be repaired for our lives are at stake" he added.

The ferry that ploughs the Ekye-Adawso stretch of the Volta Lake got stranded on Monday after a heavy storm. Passengers has since then resorted to the use of engine boats as means of transporting their goods.



The ferry, which runs on double engines has for the past 3 to 4 years being running on one after the other developed some faults.



Jeff Konadu further stated that the New Patriotic Party under the leadership of Nana Addo has taken the necessary steps to construct a bridge over the River Afram pending approval from Parliament.

